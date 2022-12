Randall Reid “Randy” McCraw, 71, of Boiling Springs, died Nov. 5, 2022.

A native of Mayo, he was a U.S. Navy veteran. He retired as minister of Beaverdam Baptist Church and had served at Christian Heights and several other churches over the years.

Survivors include two sons, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Delores Cash McCraw, and a grandson, Nicolas Reid McCraw.