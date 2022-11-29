Obituary: Robert Frederick

Robert Kenneth Frederick, 84, of Blackville, died Oct. 19, 2022.

A native of Williston, he served six years in the U.S. Army Reserve. He graduated from North Greenville Junior College (now North Greenville University) and was ordained into the ministry by Rosemary Baptist Church on March 25, 1962. For the next six decades, he would serve as pastor of several South Carolina Baptist churches — Adam’s Run, Old St. George, Pleasant Ridge, Neeses, Healing Springs, Mt. Olivet, Allen’s Chapel, Pleasant Hill, Gethsemane, and Beulah.

Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Elaine Shieder Frederick, two sons and seven grandchildren.