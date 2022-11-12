President’s Perspective: God’s Plan and God’s Power
But you will receive power when the Holy Spirit has come upon you, and you will be my witnesses in Jerusalem and all Judea and Samaria, and to the end of the earth (Acts 1:8). We’ve all been there — the point of confusion and desperation. Things have not gone according to our plans, and we feel vulnerable and exposed to the enemy. The disciples found themselves in that kind of place in Acts 1, as virtually everything in their lives had been turned upside down in a matter of days. They had left everything to follow Jesus, and these men had been His faithful disciples for three years.