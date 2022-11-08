SCBC Pastors Conference features ‘Hope and Encouragement’ theme

This year’s Pastors Conference of the South Carolina Baptist Convention features the theme, “Hope and Encouragement,” when it meets on Monday, Nov. 14, at Riverland Hills Baptist Church in Irmo.

A morning and afternoon session are planned, with four sermons and two encouragement messages. Gary Hollingsworth, executive director-treasurer of the SCBC, will open the meeting at 9:30 a.m., followed by Artis Bufford, pastor of One Church in Easley, an African-American church that is part of the Full Gospel Baptist Church Fellowship International. Bufford is overseer of the South Carolina Full Gospel Baptist Fellowship for 2022.

Lunch will be provided by Jamie Murphy and Proactive Parenting Initiative.

The afternoon session begins at 1:30 p.m., with a message from Keith Kelly, pastor of His Vineyard Church in Greer, followed by David Gallamore, pastor of Rock Springs Baptist Church in Easley and a past president of the SCBC.

Tommy Kelly, pastor of First Baptist Church, Varnville, and Bryant Sims, SCBC Office of Denominational Relations, both past presidents of the SCBC, will each share words of encouragement during the sessions.

Zach Shaw, pastor of Jones Avenue Baptist Church in Easley, is president of this year’s conference.

The Jones Avenue music ministry, led by Paul Clevenger and accompanied by other groups, will provide music for the services.

Shaw said, “We are excited about this year’s conference and hope these times will be encouraging to pastors and remind us of the great call of God upon our lives.”