Friends of The Courier honor Gray at retirement dinner

Seth Buckley, a former trustee, sang two of Editor Rudy Gray’s favorite songs, “No More Night” and “The Anchor Holds,” at his retirement celebration. Buckley, a long-time student minister at Spartanburg First Baptist, recently transitioned to director of leadership at Fire Pit Ranch, a ministry to fatherless boys and young men.
Wes Church, pastor of First Baptist Church, Columbia, and incoming chairman of trustees, was keynote speaker at a banquet in Gray’s honor held at the Poinsett Club in Greenville on Nov. 3. Church was baptized by Gray during his pastorate at Roebuck Baptist Church.
Rep. Davey Hiott, a member of The Courier’s Executive Committee, presents a resolution by the South Carolina House of Representatives in recognition of Gray’s 10 years of service to South Carolina Baptists. Hiott is a member of
Pickens First Baptist.
Among the 125 guests were The Courier’s current trustees: (l to r) Russell Barton, Davey Hiott, Hannah Miller, Ben Davis, Editor Rudy Gray, Tommy Kelly, Chairman Emerson Shipe, David Blizzard, and incoming Chairman Wes Church. Not pictured: Nadine Chasteen, Tim Clark, Steve Crowe, Eddie Fulmer, Dee McCraw, Delano McMinn, and Celeste Toole.