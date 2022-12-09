‘Powers’ examines spiritual warfare from a missionary’s perspective

For some, the words “spiritual warfare” may conjure up images of horror movies and Hollywood demons. But author and missionary Mike Brakken* says that is not how the Bible sees spiritual warfare.

In a new release from Courier Publishing, “Powers” ($19.95 softcover, $9.99 e-book), Brakken says spiritual warfare is simply an inescapable part of the Christian life. “From the moment of salvation to the return of Christ, our lives are war, conflict and struggle,” he says.

Writing from a missionary’s perspective, Brakken reminds his readers that temptation proceeds not only from one’s heart, but also from the voice of a spiritual enemy. “It is a war, but we don’t have to go into it unprepared,” he writes.

He describes his own encounter with the “spiritual enemy” on the mission field, waking up in the night and experiencing “a weight of unimaginable strength … pressing down on me and paralyzing me. Even more terrifying, I felt a presence. I don’t even remember if I prayed.”

Brakken is a church planter and community development specialist. He grew up in Africa as the son of missionaries, served in South Asia on a three-year term as a Journeyman with the International Mission Board, and currently lives and works as a team leader in the mountains of Central Asia.

“This is a superb work on spiritual warfare by someone on the frontlines of the battle,” said Daniel L. Akin, president of Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary. “It is biblically and theologically faithful. It is brutally honest, and yet encouraging.”

Brakken has a bachelor’s degree in English literature from Texas A&M University and a master of divinity degree from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary. He and his wife have three sons and two dogs. He calls east Texas home on the rare occasions his family visits the U.S.

“Powers” is available from major online booksellers, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

*Mike Brakken is a pseudonym used by the author to protect his family and the people he serves (and those who serve with him) on the mission field.