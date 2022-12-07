‘The Last Word’ is retrospective on Courier editor’s columns

Whether tackling the thorniest social and religious issues of the day or offering a heartfelt tribute to a pet named Boomer, editor Rudy Gray has shared his straight-to-the-point perspective with readers of The Baptist Courier for 10 years.

Now, as he approaches retirement, Gray has released 50 selected Baptist Courier columns in his latest book, “The Last Word” (Courier Publishing, softcover, 140 pages, $11.95).

Drawing on his wide-ranging experiences as a pastor, newspaperman, counselor, outdoorsman and family man, Gray has established his unique voice in an influential line of Courier editors going back more than 150 years.

“The power of the pen, through editorials, serves to encourage, inspire, inform and, at times, challenge the reader,” said Gary Hollingsworth, executive director-treasurer of the South Carolina Baptist Convention. “This collection of ‘the best of Rudy Gray’ will continue to bring his writing to life for generations to come.”

Gray became the Courier’s 11th editor in 2013 after having served as pastor of Utica Baptist Church in Seneca since 1994. A former president of the South Carolina Baptist Convention, Gray also previously served Roebuck Baptist Church, First Baptist Church of Central, and Unity Baptist Church in Starr — all in South Carolina.

He is the author of six other books: “Will the Real Pastor Please Stand Up,” “Worry: The Silent Killer,” “Jude: The Alarm Has Sounded,” “Marriage That Works Is Work,” “You Can Live Until You Die,” and “In the Shadow of the Angels.”

“The Last Word” is available from major online retailers, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble.