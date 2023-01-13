2023 SBC calendar highlighted by new Caring Well Sunday

The release of the 2023 Southern Baptist Convention Calendar of Activities is highlighted by the addition of Caring Well Sunday, to be observed for the first time on Sept. 24.

The addition of Caring Well Sunday, dedicated to awareness and a proactive attitude toward preventing sexual abuse, was approved by the SBC Executive Committee, Sept. 20, 2022. The emphasis date will take place the last Sunday in September on subsequent SBC calendars.

The 2023 calendar also includes Southern Baptist staple events such as Disaster Relief Sunday (June 4), CP Sunday (Oct. 1), week of prayer and mission study for International Missions and the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering (Dec. 3-10), and week of prayer and mission study for North American Missions and the Annie Armstrong Easter Offering (March 5-12).

Each month of the year is highlighted by particular dates designed to promote that area. Examples include Focus on Christian Service in August, Focus on Christian Evangelism in April, and Focus on Christian Unity in February.