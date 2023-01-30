Clint Clifton, NAMB staffer, dies in plane crash

North American Mission Board staffer Clint Clifton died in a plane crash in Dawson County, Ga., on Jan. 12. Clifton was the only person in the plane and was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

North American Mission Board President Kevin Ezell announced the loss to the NAMB family in an email, saying, “God generously gifted Clint in so many ways. He had a pastor’s heart and was a talented church planter with a passion for reaching people for Christ. He loved what we do here at NAMB and poured his heart and life into it. … We miss him already, and he leaves a void that can’t be filled.”

Clifton and his wife, Jennifer, had been married since 2000 and had five children: Noah, Ruthe, Isaiah, Betchina and Moses. Clifton served in several ministry positions throughout the Southeast prior to planting Pillar Church in Dumfries, Va., where he served as an elder.