Comic Belief: From Ha, Ha to Aha!

Would you define a speaker or a preacher as someone who talks while people sleep? Do you relate to the story about a couple who went to see the doctor because the wife complained about her husband’s snoring? The doctor asked if he kept her awake at night. “Me?” she said. “He keeps the whole church awake.” If you want to communicate well with people, you need to learn to laugh. Humor moistens the needle. It does not matter what you say if no one is listening. If you are a pastor, maybe it is time to add some humor to homiletics. One pastor told me that he had tried humor and it didn’t work. I told him his delivery belonged on a truck. Before you tell the one about the guy who walked into church with a duck on his head, let me give you some hints.