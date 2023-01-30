‘IMPACT’ conference slated Feb. 23 at Church at The Mill in Moore

“IMPACT,” a one-day conference for pastors, church planters, and church leaders, will feature Matt Carter, Jeff Struecker, Michael Catt and Aaron Williams. The event on Thursday, Feb. 23, at Church at The Mill in Moore, begins at 9 a.m. and dismisses at 4 p.m.

Carter is vice president of the Send Network of the North American Mission Board; Struecker, assistant professor of Christian Leadership at Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary, is the Army Ranger portrayed in the 2001 movie, “Black Hawk Down”; Michael Catt, former pastor of Sherwood Baptist Church in Albany, Ga., is executive producer of Sherwood Picture Films; and Aaron Williams is a worship leader and song writer with The Worship Initiative.

Breakout sessions are planned on Caring Well: Sexual Abuse Survivors; Sending Middle-High School Students; Reaching Neighbors Not Like Me; The Minister’s Marriage for the Long Haul; Women in Ministry; It’s Monday. Now What?; and Neighboring. Tracks for leaders of student, children’s and worship ministries and ministry assistants also will be offered.

A Wednesday night pre-game add-on event that includes a barbecue meal will provide an opportunity to get a glance at ministries at Church at The Mill from 6-8 p.m. To register, visit www.scbaptist.org.