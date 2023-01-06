Outside the Walls: Be Resolved By Lee ClampLee Clamp is chief strategic officer for the South Carolina Baptist Convention. Find him on Facebook (Lee Clamp) and Twitter (@leeclamp).Published on January 6, 2023 Let’s face it: You’re not going to accomplish your New Year’s resolutions. Don’t you feel better now? Please sign in or sign up to view the entire article. Sign In Username or Email Address Password Remember Me Sign Up I am a current print subscriber, and would like to view premium content. I am not a current print subscriber, but would like to purchase access to premium online content only. Name* First Last Email* Phone*Address* Street Address Address Line 2 City AlabamaAlaskaAmerican SamoaArizonaArkansasCaliforniaColoradoConnecticutDelawareDistrict of ColumbiaFloridaGeorgiaGuamHawaiiIdahoIllinoisIndianaIowaKansasKentuckyLouisianaMaineMarylandMassachusettsMichiganMinnesotaMississippiMissouriMontanaNebraskaNevadaNew HampshireNew JerseyNew MexicoNew YorkNorth CarolinaNorth DakotaNorthern Mariana IslandsOhioOklahomaOregonPennsylvaniaPuerto RicoRhode IslandSouth CarolinaSouth DakotaTennesseeTexasUtahU.S. Virgin IslandsVermontVirginiaWashingtonWest VirginiaWisconsinWyomingArmed Forces AmericasArmed Forces EuropeArmed Forces Pacific State ZIP Code Create Your Username* Create Your Password* Enter Password Confirm Password Strength indicator Yearly Subscription (12 Issues per year) Price: Note: You will be automatically billed yearly unless you call to cancel your subscription.Credit Card*Card Details Cardholder Name