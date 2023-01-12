Philippians: A prisoner’s joy still inspires believers today

South Carolina pastor Tom Hinkle has released a new Bible study guide, “Living in the Joy of Jesus: Devotions from Philippians” (Courier Publishing, 86 pages, $9.95).

Philippians, one of Paul’s four “prison epistles,” was written by the apostle while incarcerated in Rome. Philippi was a Roman colony and the first city in Europe where Paul planted a church.

“One of the themes of the book is joy,” said Hinkle. “Paul explains that he is filled with the joy of the Lord even in his current circumstances. He urges the unity of the believers in Philippi as they serve the Lord.”

“Today, we certainly need a better understanding of Christ, we need to learn to live in His joy, and we need to be united as believers in Him.”

Tom Hinkle has served as pastor of St. John’s Bethel Baptist Church in Moncks Corner, S.C., since 2015, and previously served churches in Kentucky for 30 years. He is the author of two previous books: “Pondering Proverbs: A Devotional Look at God’s Wisdom” (Volumes 1 and 2), and “Faith that Works: Devotions from the Book of James.”

“Living in the Joy of Jesus” is available from major online booksellers, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble.