Seminary student narrates ‘JESUS’ film in its 2,000th language

Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary student Mang Siing recently became a part of history when he served as the narrator for the Zo language translation of the world-famous “JESUS” film. The effort marked the film’s 2,000th available language.

“JESUS” depicts the life and ministry of Christ, and is the world’s most translated film, according to Guinness World Records. Since its release in 1979, it has been viewed by billions of people around the world and resulted in more than 600 million decisions for Christ, according to statistics on the film’s website.

Siing, who is pursuing a Ph.D. in missions with a minor in evangelism at SWBTS, was approached through a connection with the evangelical organization Cru (formerly Campus Crusade for Christ) about leading the translation project for the film in the Zo language.

Siing, who is from Myanmar, said Zo is one of more than 50 different dialects of the Chin people group, and was one of the last of the Chin languages to receive a biblical translation. The New Testament translation of Zo was completed about 10 years ago, followed by the entire Bible in 2018.

Aside from the Bible and a few Christian hymns, Siing said there is a lack of Christian content or resources in Zo. Many tribes do not even have access to the internet.

Beyond the film, Siing also ministers to Burmese-speaking refugees in Fort Worth, where he pastors International Harvest Church and Ministries, a church with services in both Zo and Burmese. The church was planted with the support of the Southern Baptist Convention of Texas.