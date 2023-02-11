A sister Church, Bowman First Baptist, donated a bus to Rowesville Baptist Church in Orangeburg-Calhoun Association to use to pick up people for Sunday school. “Now that we’re up and running, I would like to honor them for their gracious gift by putting a report in The Courier,” said Rowesville pastor David Royster, “and also so that our other churches throughout the state can be inspired: churches helping churches!” Bowman First Deacon Chairman Gerald Bonnette presented the bus keys to Royster, as (l to r) Pastor Steve Scott and Deacons Bobby Salley and Jimmy Aimar, of Bowman First, looked on.