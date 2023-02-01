Editor’s Word: Why I Am Still Here
I have already experienced a very nice retirement celebration, listened to kind words from various people, and moved out of my office at The Courier (which was a good thing, considering it flooded on Christmas night!). I am still working as editor at the request of the search committee of The Courier, who have been looking prayerfully and conscientiously for a new editor. Their request was for me to stay on for a couple of months. This could be my final “Last Word” column or the next to last one.