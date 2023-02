Eddie Leopard announced his retirement as lead pastor of Fairview Baptist Church in Greer, effective Jan. 22. Leopard has served as lead pastor of Fairview for almost 10 years. He and his wife, Dawn, will devote their time to Leopard Home Base Ministries, a ministry they recently started to strengthen families and marriages. They will be more available to conduct marriage, parenting conferences and retreats as well as men’s and women’s conferences.