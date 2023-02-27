Jeff Robinson called as Courier editor

The board of trustees for The Courier voted unanimously to call Jeff Robinson as the next editor and president of The Courier. He begins his duties on March 1.

Robinson is a graduate of the University of Georgia with an undergraduate degree in journalism and mass communication from the Henry W. Grady College of Journalism, and a graduate of Southern Baptist Theological Seminary with a Master of Divinity and a Doctor of Philosophy in historical theology with a specialty in Baptist history. He has been adjunct professor and director of news and information at Southern Seminary, and he served as senior editor for the Gospel Coalition for six years.

Before coming to Southern, he spent nearly 20 years as a sportswriter in Athens, Ga., and as managing editor of the newspaper in Andrews, N.C. While there, he met his wife, Lisa.

“I thought I had moved off the face of the earth and got busy sending out resumes when I met my dear wife,” he said. “Then I realized why the Lord had sent me there.”

In 1998, Robinson sensed a call to ministry and “fell in love with studying the Scriptures and teaching the Word of God. Both my parents were devout Southern Baptist churchmen, and I was raised in church,” he said.

In 2000, he moved to Louisville to study at Southern. The rest of his ministry was spent in Louisville, except for four years when he moved to Birmingham, Ala., to serve as a pastor. He has served as the pastor of New City Church in Louisville and Christ Fellowship Baptist Church in Jeffersontown, Ky.

He and Lisa have been married over 27 years and have four children. Jeffrey, 20, is a student at Indiana University Southwest but plans to transfer to the University of Georgia and follow his dad in journalism with the aim of being a sportswriter. Hannah is a senior at Eastern High School in Louisville and “will take up residence at East Tennessee State University in Johnsonville, Tenn.,” Robinson said.

Lydia Grace is a sophomore at Eastern High School. “She is looking forward to moving here, which is something that only a work of God can do in her heart,” Robinson added. Jake is 15 and loves the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing.

Lisa is a realtor and is working to get her South Carolina license.

Robinson said, “I am going to spend the first few months getting to know people. I plan to spend a lot of time with pastors and church people, getting to know them and getting to know the state. I am thankful I have staff members here who already know the state and who can inform me.”

He laid out his strategy to The Courier trustees in four words: inform, instruct, edify, and glorify (God). One thing he said would be new at The Courier was instruction. “I want us to be encouraging pastors and laypeople alike with instruction through articles, podcasts, Courier Publishing and many other means, whatever means are appropriate in sort of a teaching wing – I think that is one wrinkle that may be a little bit new,” he said.

The Robinson family will be moving to Greenville soon, and they plan on traveling to nearby Athens, Ga., for some football games. The kids are hoping they will have season tickets again.

To listen to the full interview with Jeff Robinson for Courier Conversations: https://baptistcourier.com/courier-conversations/