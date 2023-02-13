Legislative Update: Supreme Arrogance
“Nil ultra” is Latin for “nothing beyond” or “none higher.” It is the motto of the South Carolina Supreme Court. Wait … before you read on, let the meaning of that phrase sink in. Think about it in the context of a Constitutional Republic, where three branches of government form the checks and balances that keep this government from becoming an all-powerful monolith that tramples the rights of its citizens. Federal or state, government governs best when each branch stays in its constitutionally prescribed lane, with each branch looking over the shoulder of the other. It is truly an amazing system … when all three branches stay in their lane.