Stand for Life organization launches with ERLC help

A new organization that grew out of an alliance of more than 100 pro-life groups has launched with a Southern Baptist entity providing a vital contribution.

Stand for Life became a separate organization at the start of 2023 with the purpose of uniting the pro-life movement to establish a culture that affirms every human being, including the preborn child, is made in the image of God. It also seeks to strengthen support for women who experience unexpected pregnancies. The new organization held a private meeting of pro-life organizations Jan. 18-19 in Washington, D.C.

The Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission provided leadership, as well as logistical and financial support, for the collection of pro-life groups in the early years before Stand for Life’s transition to an independent organization. With the change, Elizabeth Graham, previously the ERLC’s vice president of operations and life initiatives, has become Stand for Life’s chief executive officer.

In addition to the ERLC, Stand for Life’s “collective partners” are Alliance Defending Freedom, Embrace Grace, Heartbeat International, Human Coalition, Lifeline Children’s Services, Live Action, and Save the Storks.