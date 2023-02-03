‘Toughest race on earth’ affirms need for longevity in ministry

Endurance, longevity in ministry, and lifelong integrity seem to be characteristics of the few — not the many — in church ministry today, and the need for Christlike leaders who last is as urgent as ever.

In a recent interview, Jeff Struecker, assistant professor of Christian leadership at Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary, shared about his most recent test of endurance and his reflections on developing a culture of Christian ministry and leadership that lasts.

In November and December of last year, Struecker embarked on a five-day, 1,000-kilometer race in South Africa: the Munga, a single-stage mountain bike race dubbed “the toughest race on earth.” Competing to raise money for the Three Rangers Foundation, Struecker persevered through diarrhea, nausea, dehydration and Shermer’s neck, and biked nearly 790 kilometers before suffering severe respiratory distress, forcing him to withdraw from the race.

During these days and nights of extreme physical trial, Struecker was strengthened by and reminded of Christ’s endurance even unto death (Hebrews 12:2).

“The race was a deeply spiritual experience for me,” Struecker said. “I was exhausted. I had gone for days on just an hour or two of sleep. The muscles that supported my trachea were starting to collapse, and I literally couldn’t breathe anymore. It was the first time it ever truly hit me what it may have felt like not to be able to get a full breath on the cross, and in those last several hours, I thought, ‘Christ, you did this and more for me to redeem me from my sins. You went through this kind of torture for me.’ ”

Struecker was also regularly encouraged by the vibrant community he experienced during the race. Mentored along the way by veteran racers, helped by medics, and even saved by a fellow biker who saw his condition, Struecker relearned the importance of running one’s race in community — the kind that remains personally invested over the long haul.

As he prepares to resume teaching leadership courses at Southeastern this spring, Struecker plans to continue emphasizing the importance of community for longevity in ministry and leadership. As Struecker reminds students, God’s design for formative spiritual community and ministry begins with communion with God and requires discipline to make time for intimacy with God, family, and the local church.

“What I try to impress on my students is that you cannot draw water from an empty well, and you must minister to your own soul,” he said. “You need other believers and the Spirit of the living God ministering to your soul before you can give anything to anyone else. You are going to make some bad decisions if you start ministering on empty.

“I challenge them to think about how they manage their time. I tell them to fight for their time with Jesus like it is life and death, because in ministry it might be life and death. Fight for your time with your family, and do not feel guilty about being with them. Then, when you are doing ministry with your church or on the mission field, give it everything you have — only, give it everything you have after the Spirit of the living God has filled you up.”

— Chad Burchett writes for Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary.