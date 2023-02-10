Voice of the Martyrs prayer guide expands list of nations hostile to gospel

The Voice of the Martyrs 2023 Prayer Guide expands by four its list of “hostile” nations where Christians are regularly persecuted for their faith despite governmental efforts to protect them.

The African nations of Benin, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Mozambique and Niger join 19 additional nations globally where Christians are routinely persecuted by family, community members and/or extremist groups, VOM said in releasing its guide designed to mobilize prayer for persecuted Christians.

“The ongoing spread of radical Islam on the African continent is increasing the daily danger for our Christian brothers and sisters there,” VOM spokesperson Todd Nettleton said in announcing the release of the prayer guide. “The first thing that persecuted Christians ask Christians in free nations to do for them is to pray.

“Every Christian should have a copy of the VOM Global Prayer Guide in their prayer closet or beside their Bible,” Nettleton said, “where they will be reminded to pray for these brothers and sisters throughout 2023.”