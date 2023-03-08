Anderson University to host Upstate Ministry Network event on March 22

The spring gathering of the Upstate Ministry Network — a twice-annual gathering of church leaders sponsored by the Anderson University College of Christian Studies and its Clamp Divinity School — is scheduled for Wednesday, March 22, featuring Clayton King as speaker. His theme is “Creating a Culture of Invitation and Response in Your Church.”

The Upstate Ministry Network gathering is open to any interested pastor or church leader. The program begins at 10:10 a.m. with campus worship, then continues at 11:30 a.m. with a luncheon and a training session from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Clayton King will be speaking for campus worship and for the training session.

King is a teaching pastor at NewSpring Church in Anderson and founder and president of Crossroads Summer Camp, which annually draws 5,000-6,000 students to the Anderson University campus for summer camp experiences. He has authored more than a dozen books and has preached to more than 5 million people in churches, conferences and crusades during his 35 years of ministry.

Cost is $10 per person in advance or $15 at the door; the fee includes lunch, both sessions, and a package of ministry resources provided courtesy of the Anderson University College of Christian Studies. Advance registration is available at www.upstateministry.com or by calling (864) 328-1809.

The Anderson University College of Christian Studies’ Clamp Divinity School offers graduate theological education at the master’s and doctoral levels. In addition to the Upstate Ministry Network, the school published Preaching magazine and sponsors the National Conference on Preaching and other events to support and encourage pastors and church leaders.