Comic Belief: Switching Gears

Please sign in or sign up to view the entire article. Sign In Username or Email Address Password Remember Me Sign Up I am a current print subscriber, and would like to view premium content. I am not a current print subscriber, but would like to purchase access to premium online content only.

Name * First Last

Email *

Phone *

Address * Street Address Address Line 2 City Alabama Alaska American Samoa Arizona Arkansas California Colorado Connecticut Delaware District of Columbia Florida Georgia Guam Hawaii Idaho Illinois Indiana Iowa Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Maine Maryland Massachusetts Michigan Minnesota Mississippi Missouri Montana Nebraska Nevada New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico New York North Carolina North Dakota Northern Mariana Islands Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Puerto Rico Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah U.S. Virgin Islands Vermont Virginia Washington West Virginia Wisconsin Wyoming Armed Forces Americas Armed Forces Europe Armed Forces Pacific State ZIP Code

Create Your Username *

Create Your Password * Enter Password Confirm Password Strength indicator

Yearly Subscription (12 Issues per year) Price: Note: You will be automatically billed yearly unless you call to cancel your subscription.

Credit Card * Card Details Cardholder Name

One great thing about having 10 grandkids is that I am able to watch kids’ movies over and over. Another great thing about grandkids is taillights. There is a movie about talking cars called “Cars.” It involves the hotshot rookie race car called Lightning McQueen. He is living life in the fast lane until he hits a detour. He is stranded in Radiator Springs, a forgotten town on the old Route 66. There is not a church in Radiator Springs, but he does meet some quirky characters that help him discover that there is more to life than trophies and fame. I relate well to the conversations of the cars because they were really life’s lessons with laughter on a 10-year-old level. I relate well because that is how most people describe my communicating style. Let’s imagine that you are a car. How can you have less stress in your gears? First, take a look at yourself. Do you stay washed and shiny? I have a friend who drives classic cars. When I am with him, people surround us to see the car. People really are impressed with something that has been that well taken care of. Do people notice how well you take care of yourself? You say, “Wait, God looks on the inside.” That is true, but God is already a Christian and He says that man looks on the outside. Maybe there are not many cars in your church lot because you represent God’s car, and it may not have that classic look.