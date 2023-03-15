Comic Belief: Switching Gears
One great thing about having 10 grandkids is that I am able to watch kids’ movies over and over. Another great thing about grandkids is taillights. There is a movie about talking cars called “Cars.” It involves the hotshot rookie race car called Lightning McQueen. He is living life in the fast lane until he hits a detour. He is stranded in Radiator Springs, a forgotten town on the old Route 66. There is not a church in Radiator Springs, but he does meet some quirky characters that help him discover that there is more to life than trophies and fame. I relate well to the conversations of the cars because they were really life’s lessons with laughter on a 10-year-old level. I relate well because that is how most people describe my communicating style. Let’s imagine that you are a car. How can you have less stress in your gears? First, take a look at yourself. Do you stay washed and shiny? I have a friend who drives classic cars. When I am with him, people surround us to see the car. People really are impressed with something that has been that well taken care of. Do people notice how well you take care of yourself? You say, “Wait, God looks on the inside.” That is true, but God is already a Christian and He says that man looks on the outside. Maybe there are not many cars in your church lot because you represent God’s car, and it may not have that classic look.