Easler named Broad River DOM

Dwight Easler, senior pastor of Corinth Baptist Church, Gaffney, since 2004, began duties as director of missions for Broad River Baptist Association this month.

“The mission of the Broad River Baptist Association is to assist and unite churches to fulfill the Great Commission. This mission stands strong despite a new day and new challenges,” Easler told members of the association’s executive committee.

“From its earliest days, the church knew that cooperation was in their DNA,” Easler said, citing Acts 2:46. “My task as the DOM is to take the Lord’s work that unifies us and be a part of assisting you strategically to see God’s kingdom expand from here to the world.”

Easler, who also serves as fire chief of Corinth Fire Department, is a graduate of Gardner-Webb University and Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary, and he earned a Doctor of Ministry degree from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary.

He has served with four different fire departments through the years, becoming fire chief in Gaffney in March of 2020.

Easler is a former chairman of the South Carolina Baptist Convention’s Executive Board, and he also serves on the board of trustees for The Courier.

He and his wife, Tabitha, have four children: Seth, 23; Matthew, 21; Hannah, 11; and Benji. They suffered the loss of their six-year-old son, Benji, in a tragic accident in 2011 and shared his story in a book published by Courier Publishing, “Squinting to See the Rainbow: Trusting the Promises of God in Our Darkest Days.”