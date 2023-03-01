Finn to be re-nominated for SBC recording secretary

North Greenville University provost and current SBC Recording Secretary Nathan Finn will be re-nominated for the position by Florida pastor Dean Inserra at the Southern Baptist Convention annual meeting in New Orleans, La., on June 13-14.

“Nathan Finn is not only committed to being a Southern Baptist, he is also excited to be one,” Inserra told Baptist Press. “At this time in our convention’s history, we need someone who is happily committed to who we are and what we do together. As a historian, Nathan has studied Southern Baptists his entire adult life and wants to continue serving us. Nathan Finn represents all the good things about the SBC.”

In addition to his service as recording secretary this year, Finn served on the 2021 Committee on Resolutions, on the Historical Committee for the Baptist State Convention of North Carolina, and as a member of the board of directors of the Biblical Recorder for the Baptist State Convention of North Carolina.

While he has served in the convention in numerous ways, much of Finn’s service to Southern Baptists has come in education and through his writing. He currently serves as provost and dean of the university faculty at North Greenville University – a position he has held since 2018.

Prior to that, Finn served as dean of the School of Theology and Missions and professor of theological studies at Union University in Jackson, Tenn., from 2015-2018 and taught church history at Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary from 2007-2015. He has contributed to and authored several books and academic works, including The Baptist Story and Historical Theology for the Church.

Finn and his wife, Leah, are members of Taylors First Baptist Church in Taylors, where Finn now serves in a teaching pastor role. According to Annual Church Profile data, the church averages 1,084 in worship and gave $568,432 (10.01 percent) of its undesignated receipts of $5,676,706 through the Cooperative Program last year. The church also reported 32 baptisms in 2022.

Finn holds a bachelor’s degree in history from Brewton-Parker College and both an M.Div. and Ph.D. from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary. He and Leah have four children.

In other SBC-related news, Louisiana pastor Steven James announced Feb. 13 his intent to re-nominate Texas pastor Bart Barber for SBC president at the 2023 SBC annual meeting in New Orleans this June. Barber was elected to the position for the first time at last summer’s gathering in Anaheim, Calif.

In addition to chairing the Committee on Resolutions at the 2022 annual meeting, Barber served on the committee in 2021, preached at the SBC Pastors Conference in 2017, served as first vice president of the SBC from 2013-2014, served on the Southern Baptists of Texas Convention executive board from 2008-2014 (including serving as chairman and vice chairman), served as a trustee for Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary from 2009-2019, and served on the SBC Committee on Committees in 2008. He also previously taught as an adjunct professor at SWBTS from 2006-2009.

According to Annual Church Profile information, First Baptist Church, Farmersville, reported 14 baptisms in 2022 and averaged 320 in weekly worship. The church collected $1,014,990 total undesignated receipts, with $108,276 (10.67 percent) given through the Cooperative Program. The church also gave $64,713 to the 2022 Lottie Moon Christmas Offering and a total of $191,952 to Great Commission causes.

Fred Luter, former SBC president and pastor of Franklin Avenue Baptist Church, New Orleans, La., announced Feb. 14 that he intends to nominate fellow New Orleans pastor Jay Adkins for the office of first vice president at the 2023 SBC annual meeting this June. Adkins pastors First Baptist Church, Westwego, on the west bank of the city.

Adkins has experience on the state and national levels of the convention and currently serves as the chair of the local encouragement team for the annual meeting in New Orleans. He has previously served on both the Tellers Committee and the Committee on Nominations.

According to Annual Church Profile information and church records, First Baptist Westwego reported seven baptisms in 2022 and averaged 85 in weekly worship. The church collected $125,970 in total undesignated receipts, with $10,822.59 (8.59 percent) given to Cooperative Program causes.