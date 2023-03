Joseph Benjamin “Buster” Benton III, 70, of Conway, died Feb. 15, 2023.

A native of Conway, he was pastor of several South Carolina Baptist churches during his ministry. At the time of his death, he was pastor of Gurley Baptist Church in Loris. He was also employed with Bi-Lo, retiring after 29 years of service.

Survivors include a brother and sister, and several nieces and nephews.