Obituary: Steve Rutledge

Steve Allison Rutledge, 85, of Greenville, died March 5, 2023.

A native of Atlanta, Ga., he served as pastor of Swift Creek Baptist Church, Darlington; Portside Baptist Church, North Charleston; Northside Baptist Church, Rock Hill; and Welcome Baptist Church, Greenville. He taught classes at North Greenville University, served as director of missions for North Greenville Baptist Association, and was president of Luke 19:10 Ministries. He was a member of Taylors First Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Rutledge, one son, five grandsons, and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Charlotte Dirks Kliewer.