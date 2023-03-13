President’s Perspective: Going There
She was born into a disadvantaged and poor ethnic minority in the rural interior of Asia. She was the apple of her hard-working father’s eye, and he saw to it that she received a college education and a master’s degree. After concluding her studies in a large, distant city, she returned to her home prefecture to teach at a small college. She soon found herself teaching the new (and only) foreign student on campus. He was there to study the national language, but his ultimate and unspoken purpose was to connect the teacher’s unreached people group with Jesus.