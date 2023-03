Tony Wolfe was elected as the new executive director-treasurer for the South Carolina Baptist Convention in a called meeting March 20 at Shandon Baptist Church, Columbia. Wolfe toured the state last week with Search Team Chairman Ian Geimer for meet-and-greet opportunities with South Carolina Baptists prior to the meeting. Meet-and-greets were held in Florence, Summerville, Taylors, Lexington and Rock Hill. (Photos by SCBC Communications)