Two join South Carolina WMU staff

Lauren Morris and Hannah Smith joined the South Carolina Woman’s Missionary Union staff in February. Morris will serve as student consultant, and Smith will serve as adult consultant.

Morris has six years of missions experience with the International Mission Board and North American Mission Board. A graduate of North Greenville University, she earned a Master of Divinity degree in Missiology from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary.

“Lauren is incredibly talented in developing effective strategies to engage students and their leaders with opportunities to grow in their hearts for the nations and exercise what it means to live on mission tangibly,” according to Jesse Archer, state WMU executive director.

Originally from Ashland, Ala., Smith has a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education from Jacksonville State University and a Master of Divinity in Christian Education from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. She has ministry experience in the areas of camps, children, women, international missions, and church planting.