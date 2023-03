Braxton Kubasko has joined the staff of Washington Baptist Church, Greer, as associate pastor. A native of Raleigh, N.C., he is a graduate of High Point University and earned master’s degrees in Sacred Music and Theological Studies from Southern Methodist University and Dallas Baptist University. Kubasko has served churches in both North Carolina and Texas. He and his wife, Mallory, have a one-year-old son, Shepherd.