Wholly Healthy: Heart Attacks on the Rise
You never know what the news will bring in an age of spy balloons and UFOs. However, on the medical front, healthcare problems have changed in the wake of the pandemic. Mental health and addiction issues have exploded. Depression and suicidal thoughts in children are higher than I’ve seen in my entire career. It appears that, due to delayed screening tests, late-stage cancer diagnoses may be increasing. In addition, we’re seeing more heart attacks, and deaths from heart attacks, in people between the ages of 25 and 44. This is not the group where we typically see severe cardiac events. The study below highlights this issue (https://www.cedars-sinai.org/newsroom/covid-19-surges-linked-to-spike-in-heart-attacks/).