Abuse Reform Implementation Task Force changes course, divides website work

In response to recent concerns raised regarding the selection of Faith-Based Solutions in February to develop the “Ministry Check” website for the Southern Baptist Convention, the SBC’s Abuse Reform Implementation Task Force has announced its decision to “consider alternative pathways” and no longer partner with only a single firm.

“Since our first meeting, the ARITF has sought to serve the churches of our Convention in furthering the work of abuse reform. Over the last month, members of the ARITF have engaged in numerous and extensive conversations with local, state, and national leaders across our Convention to address concerns about the proposal for the Ministry Check website,” said ARITF Chairman Marshall Blalock in an April 4 statement from the task force.

“While we believe that Faith-Based Solutions — under the direction of Southern Baptist church member and attorney Samantha Kilpatrick — respects our values and is the best option for a single firm to assist with the establishment and implementation of the Ministry Check website, we have also endeavored to listen carefully and thoughtfully respond to those who have raised concerns,” Blalock said.

Meeting in Atlanta March 27, ARITF members voted to divide the work of establishing and maintaining the Ministry Check website among smaller firms that share the values of Southern Baptists. “The ARITF is sourcing and evaluating additional firms to assist with the Ministry Check process who meet our qualifications for the highest professional standards,” the statement reported.

In February, Blalock had announced that the ARITF and Credentials Committee had jointly and unanimously selected Faith-Based Solutions to establish and maintain the Ministry Check website in fulfillment of their mandate from the convention.

Some Southern Baptists spoke out against the task force continuing to use Guidepost Solutions, or its subsidiary Faith-Based Solutions, to lead its efforts in establishing policies to handle sex abuse allegations in SBC churches. Guidepost Solutions, they said, had made statements publicly supporting the LGBTQ movement.

Florida Baptists’ State Board of Missions unanimously approved a resolution March 31 expressing “deep concern” with the utilization of Guidepost Solutions, instructing its convention staff to withhold the state convention’s Cooperative Program support unless the decision was rectified.

In the ARITF’s statement, members expressed sincere gratitude to local, state, and national leaders, as well as abuse survivors “who have not only engaged in productive dialogue with us, but have patiently allowed the ARITF and Credentials Committee time to consider these concerns and work toward a unifying solution.” (For full text of the ARITF statement, click here.)

“The Ministry Check website is a vital tool in combating abuse,” Blalock noted. “The ARITF possesses an unwavering commitment to the SBC messengers’ mandate to establish a reliable and trustworthy Ministry Check website and to advance true and effective abuse reform across our Convention.

“We are grateful for the significant investment that Southern Baptists have made in the work of abuse reform,” he continued. “Caring well for the vulnerable and abused is critical to fulfilling both the Great Commandment and the Great Commission. It is our prayer that leaders in our Convention will choose to work together as we move forward in a manner that is both unifying and effective.”

(This is a developing story. Check back here for further updates.)