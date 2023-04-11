Comic Belief: Taxes, Taxes, Taxes

Please sign in or sign up to view the entire article. Sign In Username or Email Address Password Remember Me Sign Up I am a current print subscriber, and would like to view premium content. I am not a current print subscriber, but would like to purchase access to premium online content only.

Name * First Last

Email *

Phone *

Address * Street Address Address Line 2 City Alabama Alaska American Samoa Arizona Arkansas California Colorado Connecticut Delaware District of Columbia Florida Georgia Guam Hawaii Idaho Illinois Indiana Iowa Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Maine Maryland Massachusetts Michigan Minnesota Mississippi Missouri Montana Nebraska Nevada New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico New York North Carolina North Dakota Northern Mariana Islands Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Puerto Rico Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah U.S. Virgin Islands Vermont Virginia Washington West Virginia Wisconsin Wyoming Armed Forces Americas Armed Forces Europe Armed Forces Pacific State ZIP Code

Create Your Username *

Create Your Password * Enter Password Confirm Password Strength indicator

Yearly Subscription (12 Issues per year) Price: Note: You will be automatically billed yearly unless you call to cancel your subscription.

Credit Card * Card Details Cardholder Name

Two things in life are certain: death and taxes. But taxes continue and get worse every year Congress meets. They have almost simplified the tax form beyond human understanding. In April, millions of American have a long form and a short memory. I prepare my own taxes. It is like a do-it-yourself mugging. My son-in-law is a CPA, and he says I should let an accountant do my taxes for me to save time. I asked how much time — he said 20 years. I figure if I use the short form, the government gets the money — and if I use the long form, an accountant gets the money. Why can’t I have some money? It is so complicated.