Comic Belief: Taxes, Taxes, Taxes
Two things in life are certain: death and taxes. But taxes continue and get worse every year Congress meets. They have almost simplified the tax form beyond human understanding. In April, millions of American have a long form and a short memory. I prepare my own taxes. It is like a do-it-yourself mugging. My son-in-law is a CPA, and he says I should let an accountant do my taxes for me to save time. I asked how much time — he said 20 years. I figure if I use the short form, the government gets the money — and if I use the long form, an accountant gets the money. Why can’t I have some money? It is so complicated.