Grace and Truth: Greetings and What We’re Up to Here
Hello, brothers and sisters of the Palmetto State: Grace to you and peace from God our Father and the Lord Jesus Christ. I am profoundly grateful for the privilege of being elected — called by our great God — to serve you as editor of the historic Baptist Courier. It warms my heart to look out the window of my new office and see that I serve at the corner of Manly and Petigru (the sign is misspelled with two “t’s” and needs a good editor) streets. The two men for which those streets (and many others around Greenville) are named were among the founders of my theological alma mater (my journalism alma mater is The University of Georgia — Go Dawgs!), The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, once in Greenville now in Louisville.