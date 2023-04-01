Grace and Truth: Greetings and What We’re Up to Here

Please sign in or sign up to view the entire article. Sign In Username or Email Address Password Remember Me Sign Up I am a current print subscriber, and would like to view premium content. I am not a current print subscriber, but would like to purchase access to premium online content only.

Name * First Last

Email *

Phone *

Address * Street Address Address Line 2 City Alabama Alaska American Samoa Arizona Arkansas California Colorado Connecticut Delaware District of Columbia Florida Georgia Guam Hawaii Idaho Illinois Indiana Iowa Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Maine Maryland Massachusetts Michigan Minnesota Mississippi Missouri Montana Nebraska Nevada New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico New York North Carolina North Dakota Northern Mariana Islands Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Puerto Rico Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah U.S. Virgin Islands Vermont Virginia Washington West Virginia Wisconsin Wyoming Armed Forces Americas Armed Forces Europe Armed Forces Pacific State ZIP Code

Create Your Username *

Create Your Password * Enter Password Confirm Password Strength indicator

Yearly Subscription (12 Issues per year) Price: Note: You will be automatically billed yearly unless you call to cancel your subscription.

Credit Card * Card Details Cardholder Name

Hello, brothers and sisters of the Palmetto State: Grace to you and peace from God our Father and the Lord Jesus Christ. I am profoundly grateful for the privilege of being elected — called by our great God — to serve you as editor of the historic Baptist Courier. It warms my heart to look out the window of my new office and see that I serve at the corner of Manly and Petigru (the sign is misspelled with two “t’s” and needs a good editor) streets. The two men for which those streets (and many others around Greenville) are named were among the founders of my theological alma mater (my journalism alma mater is The University of Georgia — Go Dawgs!), The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, once in Greenville now in Louisville.