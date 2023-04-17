International Mission Board tops 1,200 in missionary pipeline

In early March, the International Mission Board counted more than 1,200 candidates in the missionary application process. This is a significant milestone for Southern Baptists, as the number of missionary candidates in 2019 was 300.

“As Southern Baptists’ generosity grows, so does the opportunity to send their fully funded missionaries through the IMB to address the world’s greatest problem — lostness,” IMB President Paul Chitwood said. “I can’t wait to see how God will use them and all of us working together!”

IMB’s goal is to always have more than 1,500 applicants in the pipeline. New missionary applicants means there is

potential to grow the number of current missionaries serving on the frontlines and to replace missionaries who are retiring or completing their service. Interested? Visit imb.org/go or email info@imb.org.