Legislative Update: Is S.C. Really a Pro-Life State?
We are now eight months past the historic moment when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. On June 22, 2022, 50 years of federally backed abortions came to a startling end. I believe pro-life advocates across the country were both hopeful and prayerful, yet still the decision caught us by surprise. We marched, we prayed, we preached, we ministered, we supported crisis pregnancy centers and Christian adoption agencies. We stood outside abortion clinics, and we shared the truth about how, from the moment of conception, we are created in the image of God. And suddenly, the darkness of Roe was gone. The conservative majority on the court brought the possibility of the light of life.