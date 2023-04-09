Mon-Aetna Church, Union, calls Tom Tucker as senior pastor

Tom Tucker recently began duties as senior pastor of Mon-Aetna Baptist Church in Union. Tucker serves as president of Tom Tucker Ministries and formerly was director of missions for Chester Baptist Association. He is a past president of the South Carolina Baptist Convention, the state Pastors Conference and chairman of the SCBC Executive Board. He also served six years with the Executive Committee of the Southern Baptist Convention, one year as vice chair. He and his wife, Brenda, have two children and eight grandchildren.