Outside the Walls: The Energy of Innovation
“We are having a baby!” As a young husband, I remember where I was when we found out that something new was about to happen to multiply our family and embark on an adventure. Nothing brings more energy and excitement than the birthing of a new baby. The day finally arrived for our first son, Caden, to be born, and we were overwhelmed with anticipation. Everything was changing so rapidly — especially the diapers. Then we left the hospital, and the reality that the nurses weren’t going with me scared me to death. Our lives were officially transformed.