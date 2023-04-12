President’s Perspective: Where Are You Indispensable?
In the summer of 2005, I was almost three years into my third full-time pastorate. “Climbing the ladder” wasn’t my thing, but this wonderful church was the largest I had served, based on nickels and noses, and was in the middle of a big city in another state. I was preaching, pastoring, and casting vision, while leading a gifted staff … the whole nine yards. I was thinking that I would likely serve there for a couple of decades, after which I’d join the retired pastor, rubber-chicken speaking circuit. Earlier in that ministry, I had checked the box of overseas missions by participating in a medical/evangelism project in Southeast Asia. I came home and continued pushing to reach my Jerusalem.