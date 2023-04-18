Ridgecrest to host summer staff reunion June 1-4

Decades of memories will be on the agenda for former summer staff of Ridgecrest Baptist Conference Center at the group’s annual alumni reunion June 1-4.

The decision to incorporate a Southern Baptist “assembly” in 1907 led to the purchase later that year of 1,100 acres near Black Mountain, N.C., by the North Carolina Baptist State Convention and SBC Sunday School Board (now Lifeway Christian Resources). By 1909, some 600 people took part in the first summer program of Ridgecrest Baptist Conference Center.

In 2020, Lifeway reached an agreement to sell the conference center and its summer camps, but the location has remained one of activity — not to mention nostalgia — for Southern Baptists like the thousands who have worked on the summer staff.

Registration is $50 per person through June 1. On-site nightly accommodations are available. For more information or to register, email RBCCsummeralumni@gmail.com.