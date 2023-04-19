SBTS president Albert Mohler hospitalized with blood clots in both lungs

Southern Baptist Theological Seminary president R. Albert Mohler Jr. was admitted overnight to a Louisville-area hospital due to “bilateral pulmonary emboli (blood clots in both lungs)” according to a statement released April 15.

The statement said Mohler “is receiving excellent care and is responding well to treatment” and “looks forward to returning to a full schedule including The Briefing in coming days.”

Mohler has led the seminary since 1993 and has presided over tremendous growth at the seminary as well as the launch of a successful undergraduate arm — Boyce College.

Mohler experienced a similar event in January 2007. Following a successful surgery to remove scar tissue from a 1980s operation, he developed pulmonary emboli and was admitted to the intensive care unit. Mohler made a full recovery.