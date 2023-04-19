SBTS president Albert Mohler hospitalized with blood clots in both lungs

Albert Mohler
R. Albert Mohler Jr., president of The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, speaks Aug. 20 to the seminary community in Alumni Memorial Chapel. The Convocation address marked his 20th anniversary leading the Southern Baptist Convention's flagship school (SBTS Photo by Emil Handke).

By

Published on

Southern Baptist Theological Seminary president R. Albert Mohler Jr. was admitted overnight to a Louisville-area hospital due to “bilateral pulmonary emboli (blood clots in both lungs)” according to a statement released April 15.

The statement said Mohler “is receiving excellent care and is responding well to treatment” and “looks forward to returning to a full schedule including The Briefing in coming days.”

Mohler has led the seminary since 1993 and has presided over tremendous growth at the seminary as well as the launch of a successful undergraduate arm — Boyce College.

Mohler experienced a similar event in January 2007. Following a successful surgery to remove scar tissue from a 1980s operation, he developed pulmonary emboli and was admitted to the intensive care unit. Mohler made a full recovery.