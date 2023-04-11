Thomas Elliott, son-in-law of Roy Honeycutt, killed in bank shooting

A crisp spring morning turned deadly Monday (Apr. 10) when a gunman opened fire inside the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville. Four people were killed and multiple others were injured, including two police officers, before the Louisville Metro Police killed the gunman, according to LMPD.

Police released the identity of the victims as:

– Joshua Barrick, 40

– Thomas Elliot, 63

– Juliana Farmer, 45

– James Tutt, 64

Thomas Elliot was the son-in-law of Roy Honeycutt, former president of Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, according to a seminary release.

In the release, SBTS President Albert Mohler said, “The Southern Seminary family expresses deep sympathy to the family of Thomas Elliott, killed in the mass shooting today at Old National Bank. Mr. Elliott was a leader in Kentucky business and political life.”

Mohler asked people to join with the seminary community as they pray for those affected by the day’s events, “We also pray for our entire community, with so many families bearing an unspeakable burden of grief and loss today.”