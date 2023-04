Jenita Coggins retired March 26 after 60 years as organist for Zion Hill Baptist Church, Spartanburg. She was 24 years old when she began as organist there, and has played for 20-25 music ministers since then. She first started playing organ at Zion Hill while her father, Jeda Baker, was pastor there. “Ms. Coggins has served the Lord faithfully and joyfully,” said Pastor Keith Davis. Pictured with Coggins (center) are Chairman of Deacons Mike Stubblefield (left) and Pastor Keith Davis (right).