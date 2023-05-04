Crossover, Serve Tour featured in recent ‘Road to New Orleans’

Episode 10 of “Road to New Orleans” features details of the ways Southern Baptists coming to New Orleans for the 2023 SBC Annual Meeting this June can be involved in hands-on ministry and evangelism in the city.

Alex Brian, community ministry strategist for the New Orleans Baptist Association, joined Jonathan Howe, vice president of communications for the SBC Executive Committee, to talk about Crossover, the annual city-wide evangelistic outreach held in the host city, as well as the Serve Tour, an initiative of Send Relief.

“This year, Send Relief and Crossover are joining together,” Brian said. “Crossover and Serve Tour ground us in what makes us Southern Baptists or Great Commission Baptists in the first place, which is mission — following after the Great Commission.”

Opportunities for Southern Baptists to serve will include a mobile medical and dental unit, housing project feeding ministry, foster care ministry, block parties, community service projects and much more. For more information about opportunities and training, visit sbcannualmeeting.net.