President’s Perspective: Cultivating a ‘Going’ Culture
For generations, South Carolina Baptists have generously supported international missions through the Cooperative Program and the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering. Unfortunately, however, some churches have tended to point to their giving as the best evidence of their commitment to reaching the nations. Of course, giving is a biblical no-brainer: We must give, just as we must also pray. But, beyond giving and praying, we must also go. I want to encourage every South Carolina Baptist church to pursue active engagement in reaching the nations — praying, giving, and going. A church that prays and gives is certainly impactful — but a praying, giving, and going church can have an even greater impact on lostness. Like many churches in our convention, the church I serve contributes faithfully and joyfully to CP and to Lottie Moon. But CP and Lottie Moon offerings, as important as they are, offer indirect support — in that they fund the sending of other people, usually folks whom we don’t know. So, if CP and Lottie Moon represent the extent of a church’s engagement in international missions, the problematic thinking that the call to go overseas is always for someone else, from some other church, is reinforced.