2023 SBC WMU: WMU testimonies highlight how ‘abiding in Christ’ brings ‘abundant hope’

Abiding in Christ brings abundant hope, said WMU leaders at the 2023 Woman’s Missionary Union Missions Celebration and Annual Meeting. Held June 11-12 at the New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary campus, this year’s theme was “Hope in Christ,” based on Romans 12:12.

Sandy Wisdom-Martin, executive director-treasurer of national WMU, shared examples of what happens when God’s faithful abide in Christ.

“June saw something in a young woman who was fearful in speaking with others. June taught her to lean in and depend on the Lord. And for the past 35 years, Beth has taught WMU workshops and written articles and mentored others,” said Wisdom-Martin, of First Baptist Church, Shelby, Ala.

“Barbara has abided in Christ her entire life. She is 91 years old, lives in assisted living, and her husband has dementia. And every afternoon, while he naps, she makes bookmarks that she sends to missionaries that she reads about in ‘Missions Mosaic’ magazine.”

Wisdom-Martin added, “Because Lydia chose to abide in Christ by witnessing to others as she died of AIDS, sharing, obeying God and challenging Uganda’s youth to sexual purity, Uganda’s president credited the program for the nation’s 66 percent reduction in HIV.

“The course of an entire nation changed because a Christ-follower abided in Christ. When people abide in Christ, other lives are transformed. If you want others to experience abundant hope, then you need to abide in Christ.”

Hope isn’t found in “finances, degrees, abilities, or things that don’t really count,” said Connie Dixon, president of national WMU. “We must put our hope in Christ and in Christ alone.”

The WMU had hope 135 years ago when the organization formed, said Dixon, of First Baptist Church, Elida, N.M., noting that since its beginnings, the missions-supporting organization has raised more than $7.2 billion to reach the world for Christ.

“Be as bold as our foremothers,” she told the attendees. “We need to study their experiences and methods … and apply Christ to the needs of the world.”

“Abiding in Christ will make you look good,” said Kay Bennett, recently retired NAMB Send Relief missionary, who shared her testimony of 35 years of ministry service to trafficked, unhoused, and addicted individuals at the Baptist Friendship House and the Brantley Center in New Orleans.

Admitting she could do nothing without God, Bennett stressed the importance of having a “sanctuary” where people can hear from God. Those listening times have informed her entire ministry and have had ripple effects, she said, pointing to when a church group came to the Friendship House in 2021 and were trained how to recognize human trafficking.

The team returned on another trip to New Orleans and were doing ministry at a local laundromat, when a girl ran to the bathroom. The team feared she was being trafficked and called the Friendship House. Bennett later learned another trafficker had shot and killed her trafficker the night before. As Bennett and the young teenager exited the building, the team lined up for her like a sports team, putting on full display their abundant hope in Christ.

“That church was abiding in Christ, or they wouldn’t have recognized or helped the trafficked victim,” Bennett said.

Natalie Nation, who has served the past two years as an IMB journeyman and is transitioning into a career appointment, shared how God gave her abundant hope as a young woman and competitive swimmer in college in Hawaii. Nation injured her back and had to stop swimming, which caused her to feel a loss of identity, she said. She took notice of the peace and joy her Christian friends experienced and soon connected with them and with Jesus.

After three years of ministering in Hawaii, Nation accepted a call to Tokyo, Japan, where 39 million people, less than 1 percent of whom are Christians, live. Nation described the overwhelming hopelessness and darkness and trains crammed with people who do not know God. She related how she started praying for the people on the crowded trains, picturing each of them worshipping around God’s throne in their Japanese language.

“God has brought many people into my life that I can share my story of hope with … [it’s been] a journey with a lot of tears and laughter and really good Japanese food!” Nation said.

— Shannon Baker is director of communications for the Baptist Resource Network of Pennsylvania/South Jersey.