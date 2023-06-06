Connie Maxwell holds dedication for Faulkenberry Family Care Home

On May 4, Connie Maxwell Children’s Ministries held the grand opening and dedication service of the newly renovated Faulkenberry Family Care Home. The home has four apartments and will house four new families in CMCM’s Family Care program.

Larry and Jerry Anne Faulkenberry of Eastover funded the renovation through a significant donation.

The Faulkenberry Family Care Home, formerly Eason Cottage, was built in 1915. It is the second-oldest building on the CMCM campus. Jesse C. Eason, also from Eastover and the first settler there, bequeathed $75,000 to Connie Maxwell orphanage in Greenwood upon his death in 1914. That would have been more than $2.2 million in today’s economy.

Eason left instructions to build a new cottage for orphans. In October 1915, the Eason Cottage opened and was immediately filled by children in need. Eason laid the foundation 108 years ago, and now, with the Faulkenberry family’s donation, Connie Maxwell can continue to serve for another century.

Danny Nicholson, CMCM president, shared, “Our dreams connect us. Our Decade of Dreams strategic plan emerged from the history of our 130-year-old ministry. Mr. Eason dreamed of providing a home for orphans, and because of his dream, a new one emerged. The Faulkenberry family is now leaving its mark on our ministry and helping change the lives of children and families who will live here.”

“It is not hard for someone to make a mark in the world today, but the true test of a person is the mark they leave behind when they are gone,” said Faulkenberry, “and I’m just getting started.”

The Family Care Ministry is a two-year program that equips single parents with the support they need to focus on resolving their crises and temporary family instability. No two stories are the same; each family care plan is personalized to the individual and what they need to achieve independence.

— Sheila Price is vice president for marketing and communications at Connie Maxwell Children’s Ministries.