CSU graduates more than 700 students on May 6

Charleston Southern University’s commencement on May 6 marked some firsts and lasts. Approximately 710 students graduated with bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees.

Kherry Cohea received the first aeronautics degree, and the first class of engineering students received their degrees. Jacqueline Fish, vice president for academic affairs, was commencement speaker and received the title of professor emerita of criminal justice and provost emeritus.

President Dondi Costin presided over his final Charleston Southern commencement. He has accepted a position as president of Liberty University.

Among other special recognitions: Gary L. Hollingsworth received a Distinguished Service Award. Hollingsworth retired as the South Carolina Baptist Convention’s executive director-treasurer after serving eight years.

Chaplain Major Gen. (Ret.) Charles C. Baldwin received an Honorary Doctor of Christian Leadership. Baldwin retired as Air Force Chief of Chaplains and served as senior pastor to more than 710,000 active-duty, Guard, Reserve, and civilian forces and led an Air Force Chaplain Service of 2,200. He is a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy and Southern Baptist Theological Seminary.